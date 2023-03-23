Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) versus Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Critical Review

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) and Universal Media Group (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axonics and Universal Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Universal Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axonics presently has a consensus price target of $79.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.72%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Universal Media Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -21.81% -11.82% -10.24% Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axonics and Universal Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Axonics and Universal Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $273.70 million 10.13 -$59.70 million ($1.30) -42.68 Universal Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics.

Risk & Volatility

Axonics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Media Group has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Axonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axonics beats Universal Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc. operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

