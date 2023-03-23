AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 39,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 30,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

AXS Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Cannabis ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in AXS Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of AXS Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AXS Cannabis ETF

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AXS Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of legal cannabis companies selected and weighted by market capitalization. The fund primarily holds North American companies but may also invest in other countries. THCX was launched on Jul 9, 2019 and is managed by AXS Investments.

