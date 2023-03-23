Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €170.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays set a €202.00 ($217.20) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.9 %

WCH stock opened at €143.60 ($154.41) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.10 ($201.18). The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

