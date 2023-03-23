Baader Bank Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($62.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.86) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €52.48 ($56.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($46.00) and a one year high of €94.78 ($101.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

