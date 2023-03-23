Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) COO Jimmy B. Morgan Purchases 7,500 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 406,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 354,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

