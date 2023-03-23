Band Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.49 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00006114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $211.75 million and $10.49 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,727,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,927,379 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

