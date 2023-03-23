Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lessened by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. 27,527,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,785,961. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $222.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.