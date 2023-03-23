Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Reduced by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

