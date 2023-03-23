Bank of Stockton Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $334.67. 565,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,758. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $318.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

