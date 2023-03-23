Bank of Stockton Decreases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF makes up 1.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

BATS:ICF traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,135 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

