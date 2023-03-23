Bank of Stockton Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

PH traded up $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $327.12. 93,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.55 and its 200-day moving average is $300.88. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

