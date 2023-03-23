Bank of Stockton Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 202,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 38,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.73. The company had a trading volume of 158,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,881. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.62 and its 200 day moving average is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

