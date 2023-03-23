Bank of Stockton Has $1.37 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after acquiring an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Performance

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $19.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.61. 1,672,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,923. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

