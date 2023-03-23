Bank of Stockton Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.74. 772,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

