Bank of Stockton Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton lessened its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Insider Activity

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.6 %

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.08. 548,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

