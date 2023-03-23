Bank of Stockton Invests $445,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.19.

META traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $206.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,605,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,208,746. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $535.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.