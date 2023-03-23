Bank of Stockton Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.09. 668,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,958. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

