Bank of Stockton Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.74. 758,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,066,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

