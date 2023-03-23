Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.99%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
