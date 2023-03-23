Bank of Stockton Sells 216 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

GD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.97. The stock had a trading volume of 272,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

