Bank of Stockton Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Allstate were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.91. 334,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,705. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

