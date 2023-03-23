Bank of Stockton Trims Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.70. 38,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,609. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

