Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock to Split on Monday, March 27th (OTCMKTS:BPHLY)

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 27th. The 9.96399974 split was announced on Monday, March 27th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Shares of BPHLY stock opened at C$37.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.20. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 12-month low of C$28.97 and a 12-month high of C$41.53.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPHLY)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.