Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baozun by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Baozun by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baozun by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 111,447 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 227,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,111. The company has a market capitalization of $386.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

