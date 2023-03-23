Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12,687.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,136,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033,873 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 15,817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817,975 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 341.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,821,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 21,283,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $20,553,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

