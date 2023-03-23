Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
NYSE BHC opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
