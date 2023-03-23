Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 4.3 %
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

