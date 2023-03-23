Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 4.3 %

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 317,908 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $344,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

