Bay Rivers Group Increases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises about 1.3% of Bay Rivers Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after acquiring an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average of $146.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

