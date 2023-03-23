Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $840,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

PEG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,651. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

