Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.16. 2,360,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,399,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average of $179.01. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

