Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 238.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,196 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

