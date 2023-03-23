Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 14,205 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.16. 881,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,014. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.