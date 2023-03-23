Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 14,205 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after buying an additional 836,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
CAT stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.16. 881,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,014. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.
In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
