Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,720 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.45.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.86. 567,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Articles

