Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Macquarie lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.