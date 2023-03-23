Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 581 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after buying an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after buying an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day moving average of $180.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

