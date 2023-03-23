Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 4,865.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 40.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Timken Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

