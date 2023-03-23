Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $14.60 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $176.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

