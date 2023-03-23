Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $504,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.95 and a 52 week high of $198.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

