Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

