Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $207,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 123,935 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after buying an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of INDB stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.