Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.