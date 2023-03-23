Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 807,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

