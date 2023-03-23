Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $69.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

