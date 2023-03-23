Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BLCM stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
