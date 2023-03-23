BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.52

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and traded as low as C$10.30. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.64, with a volume of 41,240 shares trading hands.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.09. The company has a current ratio of 16.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.