Berenberg Bank Lowers Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s previous close.
Kenmare Resources Trading Up 0.2 %
KMR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 461.50 ($5.67). 43,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,701. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.06 million, a P/E ratio of 404.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.84. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.55).
About Kenmare Resources
