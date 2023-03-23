Berenberg Bank Lowers Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.33) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.68% from the company’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

KMR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 461.50 ($5.67). 43,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,701. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.06 million, a P/E ratio of 404.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 473.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.84. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 370.80 ($4.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 533 ($6.55).

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

