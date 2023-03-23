Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CEO Corie S. Barry Sells 25,511 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

Best Buy stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

