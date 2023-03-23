BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.78

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.80. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 4,008 shares.
BIO-key International Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
