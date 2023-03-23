Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) CEO Buys $26,000.00 in Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) CEO Shane Torchiana bought 200,000 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,769,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,036.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bird Global Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bird Global Inc has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bird Global by 289.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the third quarter worth $39,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

