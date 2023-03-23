Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $23.71 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $545.57 billion and $23.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,229.31 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00455777 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00132273 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030347 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,326,456 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
