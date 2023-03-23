Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Volume Hits $23.71 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $545.57 billion and $23.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,229.31 on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00455777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00132273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030347 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,326,456 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

